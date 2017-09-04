In reply to Hilary Robinson’s email entitled “Let’s sort the cats out too”, they need to go back to school!

Dogs do not clean up their mess, but cats do.

When cats leave excrement they bury it in soil which in turn gives goodness to the soil.

I was taught this in junior school and having owned a lot of cats, so I know it to be true.

Cats are very clean creatures, they spend a lot of their time licking their fur and paws.

Joy Foulstone

S75

Interested in rubble?

Thanks for your outing of me in last Thursday’s letters page Ron.

As to the aliases attributed to me and exposed by you this makes Watergate look a non-starter, maybe ours can be labelled Castlegate.

Your exposure will without doubt lead to the granting of a grace-and-favour pent house down on Kelham Island, (unless another name change is in the offing).

Anyway I would like to point out that the subject in question, that you labelled tripe, was not written by my other half June but was indeed written by me – Judd Newton or Newton Cutts or Citizen’s Union, all legitimate user names as well as the majority being on my birth certificate.

The confusion as to name must have materialised due to the email address used as I always sign off with my own name or its abbreviation Judd.

So back on topic, I notice that once again you in your replies as well as the rest of the market areas history detractors once again refuse to answer why you and they are more interested in a pile of rubble that may or may not be part of a building that came long after the trading area was established than retaining the markets and the trading areas.

Judd Newton aka Cutts aka Citizens Union

by email

My small contribution

Twenty years ago today I was living in the United States. Me and the wife, (a Yorkshire lass), were on a mini-holiday in Florida staying at a British/Bermudan-themed resort.

We were watching Saturday Night Live on the telly when it was interrupted by the NBC News anchor, Brian Williams, who reported that Princess Diana had been involved in a car accident in Paris and that there were serious injuries. The station then went back to SNL.

About 10 minutes later, the programme was interrupted again to say that the driver of the car along with Diana’s travelling companion had been killed in the crash.

The channel didn’t return to SNL after that, but instead embarked on a marathon news coverage of the incident.

It was about 5am in Britain when confirmation came through that Diana had died, which made me wonder how my home nation would take the news as they woke up that Sunday morning.

I later went by the reception and suggested that they lower the flags, (there were many Union flags on display), to half-mast in recognition of the tragedy.

Although the American public initially expressed disbelief and shock, there was nothing like the outpouring of grief that was exhibited in the UK.

However, on our return to the resort later that day, it was rewarding to see all the Union Jacks fluttering away at half-mast.

Perhaps they had planned on doing it anyway, but I’d like to think that it might have been my small contribution by a Brit abroad to mark her passing.

Peter Flynn

Hillsborough

A striking gateway

It’s good to see the Sheffield Society of Architects promoting our heritage.

Neil Orpwood’s inspiring tour of buildings by the Flocktons is sure to include Laycock House on the corner of Pinstone Street and Cross Burgess Street.

I wonder if it will also include the “Pepper Pot”, further down the same street? Like Laycock House and Palatine Chambers, (opposite the Peace Gardens), it was built by Flockton and Gibbs, and between them they form a major part of the longest surviving late Victorian street frontage in the city centre.

The Pepper Pot originally had a spire, creating a striking gateway building at Moorhead which displayed pride and confidence in the new centre being created for an aspirational town aiming to become a city. It could play this role again.

With a little imagination, plans for the New Retail Quarter could move away from unjustified demolitions and token façade retention to make the most of our fine existing buildings.

J Robin Hughes

Towngate Road, Worrall, Sheffield, S35

Why not read a book?

If all you have to look forward to after a busy day is TV and The Bill, (Jayne Grayson), I feel very sorry for you. Why not read a book?

I know some were written well before 1984, (classics), but books are still being written today.

There is far more choice than months of TV programmes.

Mary Hogg

S11

High-class shoe shops

Broomhill in the late 1930s to around 1967/8 had one or two high-class shoe shops, they being Walkerdine’s on Glossop Road Top, Easyphit on Fulwood Road and Littlewoods, also on Fulwood Road, who during WW2 won the contract to supply the Home Guard situated in Endcliffe Barracks, Sheffield 10.

Also, a little shoe shop on Whitham Road, Broomhill, but owing to ill health he had to retire early.

Pete Godfrey

Sheffield

Super bugs are killing us

We are losing our immunity to our own bugs, they are super bugs now! Do you know why? We are too clean.

When I was young, I am 78 now, we played in all kinds of muck and our mums were not on our backs saying “wash your hands” all the time.

We had immunity to our bugs then.

Granted we had some bad illnesses, but we got by with them and the doctors sorted them out.

I am sure you will remember the film War of the Worlds when our bugs killed the aliens! I am sure now the super bugs are killing us!

Why is there not a cure for viruses yet?

PT

Heeley

Shedding light…

Last Sunday I went to the shed at the bottom of our garden twice

....and I actually remembered why I’d gone!

Jeremy Biggin

Upperthorpe, Sheffield, S6