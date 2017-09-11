Have cat owners ever thought about why their cat is on other people’s gardens? I think not.

We have a bird-friendly garden, all fenced off, yet cats still manage to get in.

In total there are three cats.

Last week a dead pigeon arrived, it wasn’t a hawk, otherwise, it would have been down to its ribs.

Our dog comes in handy but is not always available.

As we love the birds, cats are not welcome.

B Wilkinson

S10

Bakewell v Sheffield

I recently visited Bakewell in the Peak District, (a lovely hour’s journey on bus service 218). I was struck by two things about the town in comparison to Sheffield.

Despite being a relatively small town, (Bakewell has a population of around 12,000 compared to over 500,000 in Sheffield), somehow Bakewell has an outdoor market on market days almost twice the size of the one in Sheffield city centre outside Moor Market.

Bakewell also has a library open 48 hours a week, seven more than Sheffield Central Library.

The library in Bakewell also opens six mornings a week, compared with only five mornings a week for Sheffield Central Library.

A simple common sense approach would be to open Sheffield Central Library at 10am each day instead of the current 9.30am, therefore restoring six mornings a week opening without the need for extra staff hours.

If a small market town in Derbyshire can manage to open its main library six mornings a week, surely Sheffield can too.

G Wallace

S3

Indefinite detention

I was profoundly shocked by the recent BBC Panorama programme about the conditions in the Brook House Immigration Removal Centre, (reported in The Sheffield Star, September 2).

I have read that the allegations about staff behaviour are being investigated, but hope that scrutiny will extend to the government policies that make such conditions possible.

The UK is the only country in Europe to detain people without a time limit.

To make matters worse, most centres are run by private companies for profit.

As a Quaker committed to building a culture of sanctuary in Britain, I believe that no one should be detained indefinitely, and that we should work towards a system which respects the equality of every person.

I hope that Sheffield’s MPs will watch the programme and challenge the government on this abusive system.

Craig Barnett

Heeley

True national identity

Summer time reading made me understand the need for greater national identity.

With a name such as “Grand Bretagne” given by the French, a saint patron from Greece, the Angles from Germany, the Esterling adopted from the Low Countries, Willem (of Orange), the ruling Battenbergs, north and south divide set by the Scandinavians and Normands, the rejection of globalisation is well justified.

For a nationalist soul it must be puzzling.

As well as changing the weights and measures after Brexit, why not replace names of saints, regions and currency? The Battenbergs have already done it, so that’s one off the list.

“Take back control” is well placed here.

Danny Piermattei

Stannington, Sheffield

Please explain

Message to Julie Dawes and the rest of the city council. It is no good tub thumping how good our city council is aspiring to be, when in the next breath, as the case seems to be, you are sanctioning a £300 million extension to Meadowhall.

It defies all logic that we have just started phase one of the new retail quarter, and if the Meadowhall extension gets the go-ahead I think we can say goodbye to phase two and the rest of the new retail quarter.

I would like Julie Dawes to explain to the Sheffield public, in a letter to this paper or on Radio Sheffield, how by allowing this extension it is going to benefit the people of Sheffield?

J Gillott

by email

Georgie boy

Prince George starts school – not some bog standard run-down establishment for him, only the best for Georgie boy.

How about the royals stopping the apartheid system of sending kids private and mucking in with the rest of the oiks.

Jayne Grayson

by email

Signs of slavery

Recent headlines have raised awareness that modern slavery and human trafficking in the UK is much more prevalent than previously thought, with cases affecting every large town and city in the country, according to the National Crime Agency (NCA).

With 300 live police operations and victims as young as 12 the figures show the shocking scale of modern slavery in the UK.

It’s important to remember that traffickers do not care how young their victims are and that trafficked children are some of the most vulnerable children in this country.

They are often moved away from their family and friends, only to be exploited for someone else’s gain.

Barnardo’s has provided support to children of all ages who have been trafficked.

They might have been sexually abused, used as cheap labour or domestic servants, or have been forced to commit crimes.

It’s vital that professionals can spot the signs of trafficking and keep children safe.

And we would echo the NCA and ask that members of the public look out for signs of slavery including visible injuries, a distressed appearance and any indication someone is being controlled by another person.

Steve Oversby

Director, Barnardo’s East Region

Rough and tumble

The thing about modern day markets such as Sheffields Moor market is it’s too neat and organised with every thing in its place.

Most people who shop in markets like to rumble and fling items about to get at what they wan.

That’s why the old rag and tag was so successful. It’s the search and looking for the high-end item somewhere in the pile. Maybe they will never find it, but hey it’s been one heck of a rough and tumble, bring it on.

EB Warris

by email