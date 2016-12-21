Without warning, the quango ICO, the Information Commissioner’s Office, an offshoot of the Department of Culture, Media and Sport, has recently fined the RSPCA £25,000. Why? For failing to tell supporters adequately how their personal data would be used.

I can’t say I have any objection to the way RSPCA uses my data, but to those bureaucrats I suppose charities are an easy target, and the Government may still be smarting from the money it credulously shovelled into Kids’ Company and wanting some back by hook or by crook.

Without warning. A charity. It’s like stealing a charity-box from a shop counter. Despicable.

Mike Maas

by email