Buying cheap imports

This photo shows the outcome of buying cheap imported kitchen knives.

These knives may look good in a shop window shining under the spotlights but once you either wash them by hand or in a dishwasher this is what happens.

Because the blades were scorched in the grinding process the molecules were rearranged making the steel prone to rust.

Stainless will react in the same way if they too are scorched during grinding, so don’t be taken in by rubbish like this.

Buy from a reputable Sheffield firm.

Vincent Malone

by email

Meadowhall parking fury

I think the staff at Meadowhall should think themselves lucky to be provided with a large free car park.

Many people struggle to get a free car park at their place of work, some struggle to get nearby on-street parking and some people spend thousands of pounds a year to park in car parks to have access to their place of work. So stop whingeing and think yourself lucky, or is the 400m walk too much and you’re hoping for a shuttle bus to take you in the last few metres.

David Cornthwaite

by email

Long hot summer

When I were a lass I loved the holidays, the long hot summer playing out on my purple Budgie bike morning till night, they were belting times.

I never asked my mum what we were doing today, I knew what I was doing, playing out.

Today it’s all playdates at the jump or the pool, kids don’t play out any more it’s such a shame. I feel sorry for kids today, they don’t know about the happy times playing out in the street till it was dark.

My son has been asking to go back to school for weeks, so has my purse, as it’s now well and truly empty.

Jayne Grayson

by email

Sinking solution

Cutting down the trees to save pavements and people’s property is quite possibly not the end of the problem.

When a tree outside our house was felled many years ago the ground after a while began to sink as no doubt the roots rotted away. If roots die away and foundations/pipes drop as a result could this also damage property?

Another thing I have noticed is that after the replacement trees were put in some time ago, when the first round of road improvements began, the ground has sunk causing the new pavements to crack. I can’t be the only person to have noticed this but I have heard nothing said about it.

HLH

Meersbrook

Shisha lounge

So yet another Shisha lounge has been purged by local magistrates for the terrible crime of failing to maintain a smoke-free environment.

Well pardon me if I appear obtuse but is not the whole raison d’etre of such worthy establishments to enable patrons to enjoy the gentle art of shisha pipe smoking?

Surely that is the main reason for going there in the first place, and far less troublesome to the authorities than street fighting in West Street, for example.

And how may I ask is a shisha lounge supposed to maintain a smoke-free environment?

If you want fresh air you go to the Peak District, not to a shisha lounge, (or to Meadowhall for that matter).

To my shame I must confess to never having patronised one of these fine establishments but I do recollect once sharing a bong, which was generously charged with a highly aromatic and uplifting blend of exotic ingredients as I recall. Very pleasant.

So what’s the problem? If the law says it’s wrong then the law should be changed.

Gary Crosby

by email

Don’t blame the council

Another BORING letter f rom EB, I hope it doesn’t intrude too much on your day, Michael Durkin of S10.

If people used their vehicles less there would be less fuel used and better air quality for us all and the road surfaces would fare better.

Don’t blame the council for poor roads, they do their best under difficult circumstances.

Thanks for the compliment, Michael.

EB Warris

by email

Robbing the poor

Legend has it Robin Hood robbed from the rich and gave to the poor.

Fact has it, our PM, Theresa May, robs the poor and gives to the rich.

Is robbing the poor in the Bible?

S Ellis

S65

Heritage poem

More heritage bites the dust

I took my dog for his evening walk to his favourite large roadside tree

But I espied a ‘SAVE ME’ sign and a barrier, that was enough for me

Fido, I can see you’ve stopped wagging your happy friendly tail

But I don’t want to risk spending my latter years locked up in jail

So don’t roll your big brown eyes at me, looking puzzled and bereft

If your favourite tree is felled, there might still be some large ones left

And if a little twiggy replacement tree doesn’t serve your function

Just be glad that your old mistress hasn’t got a court injunction

However secretly I agree with Fido, Sheffield’s in such a sorry state

And I don’t want to abandon any healthy heritage trees to such a tragic fate

What’s that Fido? The council can never be the moral winner

Whilst they carry on allowing what’s basically a poor dog’s dinner

But if like me, a hefty fine or injunction you definitely can’t afford

Just remember that the pen can be much mightier than the sword

JW

S11

Enjoying Billy Connolly

I caught a documentary on BBC, Billy Connolly, portrait of a lifetime, three artists painting Billy and then put on walls in Glasgow.

One was by an old friend of his John Byrne, who did bills and album sleeves when he was in the Humblebums during the 1960s and 70s.

It was so moving to see two old friends who haven’t seen each other for many years embrace as though it was yesterday.

Maybe it’s just me getting older, but it was lovely to see.

Enjoy Billy while we can, he’s looking frail and he won’t be here forever.

APB

S13