Bring some common sense to tree debate

There are times when I completely lose my patience with some people’s inability to recognise what is important and their endless complaints about things that sensible people would not consider to be a problem.

S Collins of Shiregreen (Letters May 30) says that a huge tree at the bottom of Gregg House Road “is in fact a damned nuisance” and needs to be felled. He/she says that the tree roots are “breaking up the pavement” and that “it drops a million leaves every autumn” making the pavement slippery when wet which presents a health and safety hazard.

Do we then chop down every tree in the country because there may be a danger from falling leaves?

Firstly, it is highly likely that simple engineering solutions could be used to tackle the cracked pavement without the need for felling, but sadly Amey and Sheffield City Council are ignoring professional advice and are failing to adopt these methods.

Secondly, although it may disappoint S Collins, amazingly enough leaves do fall off trees and this is quite normal and many of us view this as a beautiful part of the autumn season. My mobility is not too good now as I suffer from osteoarthritis and also osteoporosis (the brittle-bone disease) which means that if I fall I am highly likely to suffer a fracture.

However, I now take a little extra care when walking and would not wish any healthy tree that’s possibly existed from long before I was born to be felled on my behalf simply because I am afraid of slipping on wet leaves.

Can we please bring some common sense into the tree debate by acknowledging that healthy, mature trees, which in many cases have stood for over a century, are worth preserving for many reasons.

The complainers should focus on all the benefits trees provide (tackling pollution for one) instead of selfishly moaning about a few petty issues that can be easily overcome.

In last week’s hot spell, on roads where we were still fortunate enough to have trees, the large overhead canopies gave welcome shade.

I am sick of the whole disgusting and totally unnecessary situation brought about by Sheffield City Council’s unwillingness to listen to reason. Susan Richardson

Westminster Crescent, Lodge Moor, Sheffield, S10