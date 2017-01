I picked up my copy of the The Star WOW supplement on January 14 and was horrified to find a photograph of the bridge at Chatsworth captioned as spanning the River Wye.

When was this bridge moved and why? It did a perfectly good job of connecting the east and west banks of the River Derwent!

Was this one of Sheffield City Council’s notorious dawn raids? We should be told.

B Greatorex

Norton

n Footnote: Sorry, it was abridge too far for me.