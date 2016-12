Did anyone see the programme on Saturday evening on Channel 4 at 8pm? I wonder if SCC and their contractors Amey were watching.

It was to do with finding the best tree in Britain.

The winner was a mighty fine example of an oak not diseased, not pushing up pavements or causing people to walk around it.

It was also saved from the chainsaw even though it was in the way of a new proposed bypass.

SCC take note when it’s voting time next May.

MD

S10