Be very vigilant

Dear letters it is that time of the year when criminals are on the prowl looking for victims, usually disabled, elderly and vulnerable.

These were brought into this world when they would have been better destroyed at birth.

They have no respect for anything, other than not to get caught.

I urge all readers to treat new faces in your neighbourhood with vigilance.

It goes against the grain to spend money on chiefs when we have very few Indians left to solve the crimes and walk the beat.

Name & address withheld

By email