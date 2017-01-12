Jill Saward has died, very sad.

I am old enough to remember that awful attack that happened to her it was truly shocking.

Having seen her over the years on tv talking about serious sexual assaults and violence towards women, I am shocked to see she hasn’t been rewarded for her work by the Queen.

No disrepect to Andy Murray or Jessica Ennis I am sure they are great people but I would prefer these awards to go to Jill rather than someone who runs round a track, yes she’s good at it but Jill was a campaigner for serious topics.

It’s too late for her now but maybe a postumous award in her memory.

Jayne Grayson

by email