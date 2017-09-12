Have your say

We have had the usual gripes in the papers about how expensive school uniform is.

In any of the generic supermarkets they have white polo shirts from £1.25, you can get trousers for four quid.

My son’s school has a uniform, I buy all his clothes with the school emblem but as long as he’s in the right colours you don’t have to buy the dear ones.

It’s as expensive as you make it.

Jayne Grayson

by email

Cuts come as no surprise

The anger about cuts to “low-demand” bus services across South Yorkshire from September 1 is fully understandable but the cuts come as no surprise.

A publicly-run service can deliver the routes and timetables communities actually need, including early morning, late night and in more rural areas.

But First and Stagecoach will maximise profits by just running full buses at peak times with lower-demand services gradually disappearing.

It forces people to use cars, adding to congestion and air pollution, while cutting off those who can’t afford a car.

Clean, safe, accessible public transport and more walking and cycling could make us all healthier and happier.

We need a public transport system that takes us where we need to go, affordably and reliably.

It should be easy to choose to leave the car at home – or not have one at all.

To achieve this we urgently need to get transport back under public control with increased investment in railways, trams and buses.

Rachel Hardy

Sheffield Green Party

Take his car away

I said that an idiot ran the bus services, now I know he does.

Already people I talk to from all places say they are late for work etc. and the bus is a need for people to get from A to B.

I bet he has a car. Let him wait for a bus for the doctors, hospitals, shopping etc.

I say to his employers, take his car away, see how long he lasts.

F France

Yorkshire born and bred

Accountable Care System

South Yorkshire now has a publicly funded, fixed budget Accountable Care System for healthcare.

The System is ‘the market’. ‘The market’ is like a voting system where the votes are cast in pounds sterling.

The rich have more votes and can sway the outcome of any new decision in their favour.

At the extreme, they can deprive the poor of the essentials of life.

In Houston where bottled drinking water is needed, without regulation the price of those bottles can be exorbitant and a child in poverty, could die of dehydration.

Multinational companies have more money than public providers/commissioners, therefore ‘more votes.’

There are multinational ‘ providers’ in the South Yorkshire Accountable Care System, running services and care homes in an environment where the budget is fixed.

Potentially, public funds may flow away from publicly- run services, to failing for-profit providers with opaque financial arrangements in tax havens, because they have created a scarcity.

Accountable Care puts an accountant between our doctor and our treatment, between our need for a care home and that place.

Who does your MP work for, you or the multinationals?

Write to ask if they will stop this. If they say no, we must change them as soon as possible.

Christabel Hopesmit

Sheffield

Parable of the talents

In reply to the question by S Ellis on September 5: “Is robbing the poor in the Bible?”.

I am reminded of the parable of the talents, in chapter 25 of the book of Matthew. Verse 29 says that to those that already have shall be given more: but from those with very little shall be taken even what they have.

The wealthy and the powerful have always tended to take more for themselves, generally from those who have less, leading to increasing inequality in society.

This is something the government of today should be fighting against.

Instead, we see companies who provide low wages and poor working conditions for many, while a few at the top make fortunes.

After two thousand years we are still having the same problems.

Paul Heaton

by email

Whitworth’s on a roll

Whitworth has been on a real roll this week.

We particularly loved his back-to-school cartoon that could have been based on our grandson.

Please keep it up!

T Chaplin

by email

Oxfam bucket

Was I dreaming or have I just seen the most stupid ad on TV by Oxfam?

First of all it shows the obligatory young girl getting contaminated water from a well and putting it into a dirty container and drinking the water.

Then we are told how many people die each year from diseases from the water.

Next comes the pitch for £3 to supply an Oxfam bucket.

This features a tight fitting lid which according to the person doing the ad keeps out germs and dirt.

Then it goes on to show the tap that pours clean water into cups for the people to drink.

The only thing not expected!

The aim is how the filthy germ-ridden well water is turned into sparkling clean germ free water.

Surely if they have clean water to put in the Oxfam bucket to start with, any container would do.

I just can’t understand the thinking behind this new appeal.

A clean bucket without clean water to put in it is about as much use as a chocolate fireguard.

Just another way to get money out of gullible people.

I just wonder how much the head of Oxfam earns every year?

Dave M

by email

Zero emission technology

It seems the French are showing the way in zero emission technology by introducing buses fuelled by hydrogen and can be recharged in 10 minutes and travel 350km.

Why are we not doing the same?

Is it either we don’t have the knowhow or a lack of investment or we simply don’t care about the environment?

Mon Dieu.

EB Warris

by email