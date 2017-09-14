I would like to address some comments regarding one of my tree letters made by S Thompson, (Letters September 7), who appears to be a little confused and whose letter contains several inaccuracies, as I am accused of altering the context and wording of one of his/her previous letters and says I have shown “poor or even bad journalism” in my response.

I have been writing for over 40 years, (including a short period as a local correspondent for The Star way back in the early 1980s), and throughout the years I have learned two important things – always check your facts carefully and ensure you never misquote anyone.

Having checked the letter to which I think S Thompson refers, (Star, August 23), and my reply, (Star, September 2), as I expected my quotes were accurate to the word and I can find nothing to substantiate his/her accusation.

S Thompson also says that “when our street trees were planted looking to the future was not top priority”.

If this comment concerns the larger trees planted by the Victorians they did actually have a clear vision of what height the trees would reach in around 100 years time.

It was their intention that they would form beautiful canopies across our roads which would enhance them in years to come and of course, unknown to them at the time, protect us from present-day road traffic pollution.

Regarding another correspondent, Pete Godfrey, (Letters, September 8), who claims that residents near the golf course at Lodge Moor were against any trees being planted in the mid-1960s.

I have lived opposite the golf course for 47 years since I moved from my family home in the Endcliffe area and I certainly have played no part in objecting to trees being planted nearby.

In fact when there was a suggestion some years ago to turn a communal garden into a car-parking area I was among those who opposed the plan and eventually trees were planted instead in a ceremony attended by former Hallam MP Nick Clegg and local schoolchildren.

Obviously Pete Godfrey must be referring to an issue of which I was unaware that occurred some years before I came to live at Lodge Moor.

Susan Richardson

Westminster Crescent, Lodge Moor, Sheffield, S10