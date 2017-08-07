Aim law at parents who help buy knives

“Knives Are The Norm For Youths” was The Star headline on July 28, implying that such an observation is a relatively new phenomenon, when I don’t think it is.

For I recall when on a summer job as a group leader with a young adventure company in 1987, checking on the dorm of an evening only to notice the occupants in a seemingly conspiratorial huddle.

Upon investigation I discovered that it was due to a young lad (15 or so) from Canvey Island in Essex, showing off his enormous, lethal looking Bowie-type hunting knife; obviously to the envy and acclaim of his young male audience.

In a bid to shame him I asked him what he thought his father would say if he found him in possession of such a lethal weapon.

He replied that it was his father who had bought it for him as a birthday present, after being requested to do so by his son, who wanted it to take to school with him as a means of gaining street cred among his peers.

This left me totally gobsmacked.

Well, I thought it was only a matter of time before someone started to say to him: “Why are you are carrying such a knife when you won’t have the guts to use it?” possibly stimulating the possessor of the knife into demonstrating that he was willing and able to use it by stabbing/slashing his detractor, possibly with lethal results.

So I confiscated it and told its owner that it would be put in the office safe for the duration of his stay, from where he could pick it up on his way home.

Nowadays,I suggest that it’s the same regarding illegal use of trail bikes, knives and gun-toting “gangsters”.

If such vehicles or weapons are acquired by legal means and cost a lot of money to do so, then I can only assume that in a lot of cases such objects must be acquired with the connivance come blessing of parents.

Perhaps the law should be aimed at the root cause rather than seeking to curb the symptoms to no on-going good effect?

Michaerl parker

Robertshaw Crescent, Deepcar, Sheffield S36