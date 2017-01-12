Now that the festive season has drawn to an end, and while many of your readers will have enjoyed a very happy Christmas with family and friends it is important to remember those who have struggled with loneliness, depression and anxiety over the holidays, and continue to do so.

This time of year can be particularly hard for the elderly with many men and women suffering from depression, which can be the result of bereavement, marital problems or a whole host of other issues, and yet receive very little help from the NHS.

Aged Veterans Counselling, a government backed organisation supported by veterans’ charities, offers a free counselling scheme across the UK to anyone born before 1950 who was in the military or completed National Service.

ncidentally, most men over the age of 66 did complete national service and will therefore qualify.

Aged Veterans Counselling are able to offer vital support to those in need, providing up to six free counselling sessions in the comfort of their own home, provided by accredited professionals, which has proven to have an immensely positive impact on those who participate.

So can I ask your readers to spare a thought for loved ones, friends, neighbours or someone in their care who might qualify and benefit from this free counselling service.

They can contact, in confidence, Aged Veterans Counselling on 0300 0120 247 or online at www.agedveterancounselling.org.uk

Josephine Bey

Programme Director