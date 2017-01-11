T Milner of S5, all I can say is it’s a blessing that you have no part in running the Sheffield council. With an attitude like yours the city would still be in the doldrums, it’s not rose-tinted glasses you need but a sense of pride in a city that’s trying very hard to please its citizens and is well on its way to achieving it.

As for Brenda Titterton of Chesterfield with her comments on Nancy Fielder.

That fine editor of the Star, regardless of her time in Sheffield has done more for the city than most, and Chesterfield is probably the best place for the likes of Ms Titterton.

EB Warris

by email