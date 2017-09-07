Why is First being allowed to get away with a further round of cuts?

13 year ago we moved to this house and there were three buses per hour which went all the way from Rotherham right through to Sheffield, now there is none.

There is one per hour and it only goes to Meadowhall, the land of plenty, meaning double fares if you want to go from Brinsworth to Sheffield.

Mrs PH Siddall

Brinsworth

Where were the shoes?

If, as Charles Brook states in his page 13 shoe advertisement in the September edition of Profile in the Telegraph, he was established at 241 Fulwood Road in 1972, where, I wonder, did he put on display his odd assortment of shoes?

For from mid-1935 to late 1977 the shop was owned and managed by a Mrs Violet Taylor, a well-known tobacconist in the area.

I, at that time, was a tenant in the apartment of 241 which was my home from 1938 to around 1999(ish) and at no time can I recall a Charles Brook shoe shop in 1972, as he claims.

It was then rented out to a hairdresser by Violet Taylor during the last two years of the 1970s(ish).

So Charles Brook, if you did put on display your assortment of shoes in 1972, where did you put them?

Pete Godfrey

Stocksbridge

Impact of losing trees

After reading the sad and very moving letter from Caroline Waugh, (Star, August 28), it made me realise that, apart from trees enhancing our surroundings and protecting us from pollution, the enormous benefits they provide are greatly underestimated.

Trees we have known from childhood and grown up with are often associated with memories of happy times or lost loved ones.

Many people, as in Caroline’s case, who have serious health problems and have been confined indoors for a long period of time spend their days looking out of the window at their street trees, nesting birds and the changing seasons which give them pleasure.

One can sense from her letter how distraught she is that three of those trees have been “sentenced to death” and is now asking for help to save them as they have saved her while struggling through a dark period of her life.

Trees planted in memory of WW1 soldiers, such as the ones in Western Road, Crookes, represent a lost life and can never be replaced.

However, over the years their relatives must have found much comfort in watching the trees flourish and grow to maturity and almost felt that a part of their loved one was still with them, their memory being kept alive by the trees.

Not enough emphasis is being placed on the emotional impact of losing much loved trees and the deep psychological effect and damage to people’s health this awful destruction is causing.

Let us not lose sight of the fact that, in spite of Sheffield City Council’s claim that the ‘majority’ support the felling programme, actually less than 1 per cent of Sheffield residents voted in favour of the tree fellings during street surveys.

The announcement that the monthly full council meetings are to be held later in the day to ‘get more people involved in the city’s democracy’ is laughable.

What democracy?

The first thing SCC needs to do is start listening to its citizens but I won’t hold my breath for that to happen.

Who could ever imagine that a council could get things so horribly wrong and then not have the guts to admit it?

Susan Richardson

Westminster Crescent, Lodge Moor, Sheffield, S10

Who saw FA Cup in 1935?

The 150th anniversary set me thinking.

I wonder how many people remember going to see the players return with the FA Cup in 1935?

I remember mother taking us to the top of Commercial Street.

The brother younger than me was in the pram.

To be truthful I don’t think I saw very much as I was probably too small.

Margaret Hardwick

by email

Sad news on quality shop

It’s sad to hear that Jones shoe shop on Pinstones Street, Sheffield has closed down.

I have purchased their quality shoes for many a year and feel that it’s an end to an era of quality Jones footwear in South Yorkshire.

EB Warris

by email

Mountbatten Scholarship

After last month’s exam results, students across Sheffield are now taking the next exciting steps of their lives.

While many may think they know their next move, be that staying on at school, joining an FE college or entering the world of work, there is another way.

If you’re a student receiving GCSE results this year, or anticipating receiving them next year, from an underprivileged background, strong academically, who thinks globally but acts locally, making a real difference in your local community, we have an opportunity that could change your life.

The Lord Mountbatten Scholarship is a two-year, fully funded opportunity for the academic year of 2018/2019, which enables the successful student to live alongside peers from across the globe while studying the International Baccalaureate (IB) at UWC Atlantic College.

A school of nations with the mission of making “education a force for peace in the world”, the college has provided a transformative education to young people from across the world for more than 50 years at St Donat’s Castle in south Wales – and now we’d love to hear from potential candidates in the Sheffield area.

For more information and applications for this outstanding opportunity should be made via https://www.atlanticcollege.org/lord-mountbatten-scholarship-award/ by Sunday, October 15.

Peter T Howe

Principal, UWC Atlantic College

Grieving for anybody

Brucie’s dead at the ripe old age of 89.

Adam Boulton of Sky News says we are a society of people grieving for anybody these days.

He was ripped to pieces in the press but I get where he’s coming from.

We don’t know Brucie, yes it’s sad but he was 89, and still treading the showbiz boards until very recently.

I wouldn’t mind reaching that age and living life to the full.

Jayne Grayson

by email