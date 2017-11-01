Your complete guide to Bonfire Night and fireworks displays in Sheffield 2017

Have your say

Bonfire Night will soon be upon us - and there's plenty going on in Sheffield this year to keep you entertained.

Here's your complete guide to what's going on in Sheffield over the coming days.

BONFIRE NIGHT EVENTS

AFTER DARK 2017

After Dark, Yorkshire's biggest firework spectacular, is back for 2017.

The event takes place on November 3 from 5.30pm to 10pm at the Don Valley Grass Bowl and is expected to attract more than 20,000 people.

After Dark will be hosting Hallam FM and Simon Morykin Live, a giant bonfire, a funfair, food stalls and of course the legendary firework display set to music.

Tickets are available at www.afterdarkfireworks.com

CHATSWORTH BONFIRE AND FIREWORKS

The annual Chatsworth Bonfire and Fireworks will take place on November 4-5.

Wrap up and enjoy live music, dancing and circus performers, face painting for little ones, as well as the traditional bonfire and a dazzling firework display.

Keep warm with a range of delicious food from hog roasts to jacket potatoes, from churros to sweet treats. Why not enjoy a glass of mulled wine or cider for the ultimate winter warmer?

Ticket prices are £15 adult, £10 child (age 4–16 inclusive).

Gates open: 6pm

Lighting of the bonfire: 7pm

Children's firework display: 7.30pm

Grand finale firework display: 8.15pm

Entertainment finishes: 9.45pm

MEADOWHEAD GIGANTIC BONFIRE

The Meaodwhead bonfire will take place on November 3 from 6pm to 10pm at Sheffield Transport Sports Club, Greenhill Main Road.

There will be a funfair, licensed bar and hot food. Also free kids' facepainting, fire-eaters and Paw Patrol characters as well as free copies of the Sheffield Telegraph, whole stocks last. The event is free.

GALACTIC FIREWORKS AT WENTWORTH WOODHOUSE SPOOKTACULAR

This Halloween and Bonfire event will take place on October 28 at 8pm while there will also be a quiet display for kids around 7pm.

In addition to the pyro, you’ll find fairground rides, live music, hot and cold food, pumpkin carving and plenty of places to grab a drink. The event encourages fancy dress and there are prizes to be won. Keep your eye out for the spooky wooden walkway.

The event takes place at Wentworth Woodhouse, Wentworth from 4pm.

Pricing: £15 adult / £7.50 child / free for under 3s.

OUGHTIBRIDGE 2017 MUSIC AND FIREWORK SHOW

The event, which takes place on November 4, will offer a mix of fireworks, music and a light show. The event will also include an outside bar, a range of food stands, children’s rides and funfair.

It takes place at the Oughtibridge War Memorial Sport Club, Waterside Gardens, Oughtibridge from 5pm with fireworks at 8pm

Prices: £7 adult / £5 children. Under 5’s go free per one paying adult.

BENTS GREEN FIREWORK DISPLAY AND BONFIRE

Organised by the 20th Sheffield Scout Group, fireworks will start around 8pm on November 4 with the bonfire lit at 7.15pm.

Hot food and refreshments will be available at the event which takes place at Common Lane Park Land, Bents Green.

THE GREAT FIRE OF DRONFIELD

The Great Fire Of Dronfield is back for another year at the Dronfield Woodhouse Recreation Ground. The show will boasting two fireworks displays - a quieter one for children, followed by the main display.

Food options will include a hog roast, fresh pizza oven, jacket potato stall, burger and sausage stall and outside bar. There will also be a bouncy castle and bouncy slide for the kids.

The event takes place Dronfield Woodhouse Recreation Ground, Carr Lane, Dronfield from 7pm and 8pm on November 4.

Prices: Advance adult £7 / advance child £3 / On the gate adult £10 / On the gate child £5 / Under 5’s free in all cases.

HANDSWORTH BONFIRE AND FIREWORKS

The Handsworth Bonfire and Fireworks evening opens at 5pm on November 4. There will be a bonfire at 5:30pm, with the fireworks following shortly after.

There will also be a BBQ, bar and bouncy castle at the event which takes place at Handsworth Old Rectory Community Centre, Handsworth Road.

GRENOSIDE SCOUT AND GUIDE GROUP BONFIRE AND FIREWORK DISPLAY

Grenoside Scout and Guide Group Bonfire and Firework Display takes place on November 4.

There will be a licensed bar and refreshments including hot dogs, burgers, chilli, jacket potatoes, tea, coffee and parkin.

It takes place at Grenoside Scout and Guide HQ, Salt Box Lane, Grenoside from 6:30pm to 10pm.

Prices: £5 for adults / Under 5’s go free but still need a ticket

BONFIRE NIGHT AT THE MANOR

Brampton Manor’s annual bonfire night party will take place on November 4.

On the night, gates open from 5pm and there will be outdoor live entertainment.

The venue is The Manor at Brampton, Old Road, Chesterfield.

MANOR FIELDS FIREWORK DISPLAY AND BONFIRE

This event will take place on November 4 and will include fireworks, food stalls, a funfair, traditional sweets and more. The event is free to attend and takes place at Manor Park Fields, City Road from 5pm with fireworks at 7pm.

MALTBY TOWN COUNCIL FIREWORKS DISPLAY

This year’s display will start with a disco, before the fireworks begin at 6:30pm on November 4.

Activities will include children’s fairground rides and a Guy Fawkes competition. Refreshments will be available at the event at Maltby Manor Fields, Maltby.

OWLERTON STADIUM FIREWORK SPECTACULAR

This year’s firework display at Owlerton Stadium will take place at the Penistone Road venue on November 5. Further details and bookings are available at www.owlertonstadium.co.uk

CANNON HALL FARM FIREWORKS AND BONFIRE

The annual Cannon Hall Farm bonfire returns this year on 5 November. This all-day event includes farm admission, indoor and outdoor play and tractor/trailer rides.

In the evening, the bonfire will lit around 5pm, with the fireworks following shortly after.

It takes place at Cannon Hall Farm, Cawthorne, Barnsley,

Prices: £9.95 pre-booking includes all-day entry to the farm. Children under 2 go free

THE GREAT FIRE OF RINGINGLOW 2017

This event will take place at the Norfolk Arms, Ringinglow on November 4 from 6pm to 10pm.

The lighting of the fire will take place shortly after 6:00pm.

A range of hot and cold drinks and homemade food will be served from 6:00pm with omemade bonfire treats including toffee and flapjack also available.

There are no fireworks due to the animals on the surrounding farms. You are welcome to bring sparklers if you wish.

HESLEY WOOD BONFIRE

There will be a bonfire and fireworks, hosted by 105th High Green (Sheffield) Scout Group from 4 November at 5.30pm to 9pm at Hesley Wood, White Lane, Sheffield

It will feature a professional fireworks display, as well as the usual food & drink stalls, fair rides and of course a bonfire!

Tickets WILL NOT be available to purchase on the night, and therefore must be purchased in advance of the event.

Full information, and tickets are available via the event website:www.bonfireevent.info

CLIFTON PARK BONFIRE

The annual event will take place at Clifton Park on November 5 from 6.30pm. The event is free.

There will be lots for the whole family to do including the usual fairground rides, food and drink available to buy and the brilliant Bonfire and fireworks.

PENISTONE BONFIRE

Penistone Bonfire and Professional Fireworks Display will take place on November 4.

Organised by Penistone Round Table and Penistone Ladies Circle, there will be fun for all the family.

Anyone aged 16 and over will pay £5 to enter (£3 if bought in advance online), whilst children under 16 are free.

Gates open: 6.45pm. Bonfire lit: 7.15pm. Fireworks: 7.30pm

ILLUMINATE THE GARDENS AT SHEFFIELD BOTANICAL GARDENS

Illuminate the Gardens is a two day fireworks and lighting extravaganza, which will be held at the Botanical Gardens in Sheffield on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 November.

A magical night out for the whole family, at Illuminate the Gardens you can enjoy some delicious street food or grab a drink from the licensed bar, follow the clues and collect stamps on the art trail, see fire performance and hear some great live music.

If you’ve got little ones with sensitive ears, you can join a ‘no bangs’ fireworks display in the early evening, or stay later to enjoy the exhilarating main display.

FIREWORKS AT THE CROSS SCYTHES

The Cross Scythes will hold a display on Sunday 5 November with fireworks from 6:45pm. Free Entry

There will be an outdoor bar and food vendors from 4pm including Pizza a Mano and Gonzo Grilla