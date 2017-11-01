Your chance to quiz council chiefs at Sheffield's Winter Garden

Readers of The Star are getting the chance to quiz Sheffield Council’s top politicians about the issues that matter to them.

The newspaper is holding its second Star Cabinet event at the city’s Winter Garden on Wednesday, November 15, from 6.15pm until 7.45pm in partnership with Sheffield City Council and members of the public are invited to come along.

Sheffield residents who are passionate about their communities and want to make them better are sought to ask city decision makers a question about their area of responsibility.

Topics for discussion could be anything from social care for the elderly, dog fouling or fly-tipping to things the council is doing right or how decisions are taken.

There are nine cabinet members taking part along with the leader of the council, Julie Dore. Questions will be taken relating to each of their areas of expertise and if time from those watching The Star’s live feed on Facebook.

Places must be booked in advance.

James Henderson, the council’s director of policy, performance and communications will also take part in the event, the second of its kind.

To book a place or submit a question, please email polly.rippon@jpress.co.uk or write to Polly Rippon, C/O The Star, Editorial, York Street, Sheffield, S1 1PU.