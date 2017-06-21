Youngsters spotted swimming in Sheffield dam one day after Rochdale drowning tragedy

A group of youngsters have been spotted swimming in a Sheffield reservoir, just one day after a teenager drowned while swimming in Greater Manchester.

Paul Lawson, 16, died after getting into difficulties swimming while taking a dip in Greenbooth Reservoir in Rochdale with friends.

The teen is one of two to have died in the midst of Britain’s heatwave – a woman died after being pulled from water off the Sussex coast on Monday.

Paul's devastated mother said she warned him not to go swimming in the reservoir as open waters were often dangerous but he "wouldn't listen".

Following his death, Sheffield North West LPT posted on Facebook earlier today that they have received reports of youths swimming at a local dam.

Officers have now issued a warning to young people against cooling off in open water, citing Paul's death as a sad example of the devastating consequences.

Detective Inspector John Fitzgibbons said: "We have had reports of youths swimming at one of our local dams. We cannot advise enough against this.

"If you have young or teenager children please speak to them about the dangers of swimming in open water and show them the link below.

"We have a number of open waters on our area which you will all be aware of. With the hot weather young people can get drawn in to what they they think is a fun activity.

"It is a tragic story and not one I want repeated for our young people or their families."