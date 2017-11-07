Youngsters on Sheffield street unite to raise money for chairty

Have your say

A group of youngsters have shown that community spirit is alive and kicking on a Sheffield street.

Grenoside Community Primary pupil Ruby Fowler, aged eight, and her friends on Cross Hill Close, in Ecclesfield, held a jumble sale in aid of Sheffield Children's Hospital.

Ruby Fowler, eight, selling items at the jumble sale

The group spent three weeks planning the event and all the neighbours on the newly-build cul-de-sac donated items.

Ruby's dad Thomas said: "We generally do a car boot or give to charity, but now they are in year three they decided to hold a jumble sale.

"They knocked on all our doors on our street and asked for contributions, the neighbours were amazing and donated lots of items.

"The girls hosted the jumble sale where we sold clothes, toys, sweets and bits and bats.

"The children said they would like to give the proceeds to the Sheffield Children's Hospital, due to all of them being helped at least once in their lifetime.

"They also they know how hard the staff work there.

"The neighbours contributed and bought plenty of items and eventually the girls made a whopping £112 for the hospital."

But the youngsters fundraising efforts are set to continue.

When they visited the hospital to hand over the jumble sale proceeds and heard about how schools were being contacted to sponsor a snowflake for The Children’s Hospital Charity's annual snowflake Christmas lights.

Ruby wrote a letter to her headteacher with ideas about how to raise money to help the appeal and as a result school has planned a number of fundraising events.