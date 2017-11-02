Youngsters help clean up Doncaster beauty spot

Bosses at a beauty spot have praised youngsters for helping to transform one of Doncaster’s best loved green spaces.

Young people, aged 16 to 25, have helped to clear rubbish, re-inforce lakeside banks and create a nature trail at Manvers Lake, as part of the Princes Trust Team Programme.

Their efforts have been praised by Manvers Lake and Dearne Valley Trust, who say the team’s efforts have boosted visitor numbers and renewed interest in the site.

Director Ian Rodwell said: “Despite unsettled weather we have had a great summer with more visitors to site than ever before. Many of these visitors come to walk around the lake and admire the views.

“This green space is much better thanks to the work of the Princes Trust Team Programme, who cleared many years accumulation of rubbish from deep in the undergrowth.

“They also constructed some natural erosion protection from materials on site to protect the lakeside banks from washing away and made a nature trail through a small coppice.

“The team showed commendable effort. It was a pleasure to have a group of young people on site who wanted to make such a difference.”

The programme has been led by South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.

Ian added: “As well as the long lasting environmental improvements gained by clearing the rubbish and protecting the banks from erosion, a legacy of the project was the formation of the Friends of Manvers Lake. This is a group of volunteers who communicate via a Facebook group and all want to see the lake and parkland improve.

“When the young people set up the group, within days it gained over 100 members and this number is still growing now.”

During the last two years, around 100 young people have benefited from a 12 week course for unemployed 16 to 25 year olds as part of the Princes Trust Team Programme,