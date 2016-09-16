Youngsters clean up Sheffield community

Sheffield youngsters have shown their community spirit by taking part in two volunteering projects in Burngreave.

Around 20 children and teenagers took part in two schemes as part of a special action day organised by Sheffield Futures.

Youngsters taking part in the litter pick.

Their work in two teams involves painting and cleaning a soon-to-be-opened community nursery school on Verdon Street, before taking part in litter picking around Sorby House on Spital Hill.

They gave a few hours of their time last Saturday to pitch in and help out to improve their local area.

Kennedy Muia, an engagement officer with Sheffield Futures, said the projects helped show local residents a different side to youngsters from their area.

"There has been a lot of crime and anti-social behaviour in Burngreave," he said.

Sheffield Futures ran a social action project in Burngreave on Saturday to help clean and paint an upcoming nursery. Pictured are Kennedy Mula and Saeed Brasab from Sheffield Futures, Ken Norbury from Rite Turn Ltd and young volunteer Abdul Hammed Hassan.

"But when this happens, people can see the positives.

"People can see young people who care about their community."

Sheffield Futures has been running a social action project called Sheffieldr, in which young people aged between 11 and 19 are encouraged to get involved with different volunteering opportunities.

Recent initiatives have included painting a mural at Parson Cross Boxing Gym and restoring gardens at Herdings Youth Club.

The aim of the scheme is to oppose the often negative portrayal of young people today.

Anyone who wants to volunteer can contact Sheffield Futures by calling 0114 201 2800 or emailing enquiries@sheffieldfutures.org.uk.