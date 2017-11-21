Young woman 'suffers broken bones after being hit by car' in Sheffield

Have your say

A young woman was reportedly hit by a car on a busy Sheffield road this lunchtime.

Eye-witnesses reported seeing a car hit the young woman on Ecclesall Road at around 12.45pm and 'flew over the top of the vehicle'.

A woman who gave first-aid to the young woman said that she had suffered head and neck injuries and broken bones.

Paramedics and police attended the scene and the road was closed during the incident and was reopened at around 2pm.

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for a comment. More to follow.