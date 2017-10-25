Young woman 'punched in the back of the head and screamed at' on Sheffield bus

A young woman has claimed she was punched in the back of the head while she was on a bus in Sheffield.

Clarissa Pezzulo, from Bentley, shared the details of the upsetting incident on Facebook in a post which has been shared almost 50 times.

The young woman was queuing to get on the 83 bus on Ecclesall Road to go into Sheffield city centre yesterday at about 3.30pm.

While she waited, she claimed that a woman in front stormed off the bus after being refused a cheaper, under-16 fare.

However, Clarissa said that the woman then got back on the bus and 'with full force' punched her from behind and started screaming at her.

She said: "As I queued to get on the bus the woman in front of me, who claimed to the bus driver that she was 16-years-old, was refused to be served a cheaper fare resulting in her walking off the bus barging past me whilst calling the driver every name under the sun.

"Little did I know this woman then got back on the bus and with full force punched me from behind and then started screaming at me that I attempted to push her off this bus."

Clarissa said that she was deeply upset by the incident and needed medical attention for the damage caused.

She is now urging anyone who was on the bus yesterday to contact her or the police on 101 with any information.

"I don't want people to think that this kind of behavior is acceptable because it's physical assault and I would like to try and put a stop to this happening to anybody else or their loved ones in the future," Clarissa said.

South Yorkshire Police has been approached for a comment.