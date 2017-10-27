Young woman left 'frightened and upset' after she was punched from behind on Sheffield bus

A young woman who was physically assaulted as she waited for a bus in Sheffield has admitted she has been left frightened by the incident.

Clarissa Pezzuloa, from Bentley, was queuing to get on the 83 bus on Ecclesall Road to go into Sheffield city centre on Tuesday at about 3.30pm.

However, as she waited, she was punched in the back of the head by a woman who had just been refused a cheaper, under-16 fare.

The 21-year-old was punched with 'full force' by the woman who then got off the bus and walked towards Marks and Spencer.

The woman is described as being white, in her 20s, with faded brown hair that was worn in a bun. She was reportedly wearing large hooped earrings, all white clothing and was carrying a floral bag.

Clarissa said: "It makes me sad to think that people can get away with such disgraceful behaviour. It has also left me frightened of what people are capable of doing."

She added that she was deeply upset by the incident and needed medical attention for the damage caused.

The 21-year-old is now urging anyone who was on the bus yesterday to contact her or the police on 101 with any information.

"I don't want people to think that this kind of behavior is acceptable because it's physical assault and I would like to try and put a stop to this happening to anybody else or their loved ones in the future," Clarissa said.

Call 101 quoting incident number 599 of October 24 with any information.