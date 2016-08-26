Young Sheffield kickboxing stars fight their way to top

These high-flying young kickboxers have won places in the prestigious junior world championships.

Freya Holmes, aged 10, Frankie Ashton, 12, and David Finlay, 14, who all train at Hackenthorpe British Martial Arts Academy, have won places in the GB fight team.

Now the trio will be competing in this year’s WAKO Kickboxing Junior World Championships.

Freya, of Sothall, who has only been doing the sport for 18 months, will travel to Dublin with her teammates today to compete in the week-long championships.

And when she returns she will be preparing to fight for her black belt – which usually takes four years to achieve,

Proud dad Mark Holmes, said: “Freya was never really interested in anything like this, she was more into football and things like that.

“We used to take her brother to martial arts and one day someone asked her if she wanted to have a go and she said yes.”

She lost her first ever competition but she stuck at it. She usually competes in open competitions, but had to win a fight against another girl to compete in these championships.”

Master Brian Beck, owner of Hackenthorpe British Martial Arts Academy, said: “This is such a big achievement. They have all progressed so much and they’re going to be fighting the best from all over the world.

“I don’t care whether they win, lose or draw. This will be an amazing experience for them. I am mega proud.”

Around 2,000 competitors from 110 countries will take part.