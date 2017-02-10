Young photographer Josh Myers using his camera as therapy

Photography has developed from a hobby into therapy for Sheffield shutterbug Josh Myers.

The 14-year-old has found that looking through the viewfinder and capturing some amazing images is doing wonders in combating his recently diagnosed Tourette's syndrome.

Josh's image of a weasel

He and his family had noticed some of the symptoms creeping up on him - throat noises and physical ticks - and a was told he had the condition in December 2016.

"I decided I had to. I couldn't cope with it," he said.

He began going out with his father, Lee, to learn about and photograph animals. Soon, the pair discovered Josh had an eye for photography.

Since then, his Nikon D5100 camera - handed down from Lee - hasn't left his side.

The hobby calms him down and takes his mind of his condition, and Josh is looking to take it as far as he can.

He already has some impressive images in his portfolio.

Last year, he won a highly commended in the British Wildlife Photography Awards for a series of photos of a family of weasels.

Lowedges Road resident Josh stumbled upon the scene when he was out photographing bluebell flowers in the country one day with his grandfather.

"Grandad had wandered off and I was laid on the floor with with a baby trying to bite my nose," Josh said of the inquisitive young mammals.

The photos were shown on the BBC program Springwatch.

"He was happy with that," Lee said.

A Meadowhead School student, Josh has had pictures displayed at the school, and in a shop on The Moor in the heart of Sheffield.

Lee paid tribute to the school for its support of Josh's photography endeavours, and his condition.

"They have been so supportive," Lee said.

"We couldn't ask for them to be any better."

His photos have gone down a treat on the internet, and are proving immensely popular on Facebook groups like Nature Watch.

The weasel photos had more than 1000 interactions within the first six hours, Lee said.

"The reception he's had from social media has been fantastic," dad Lee said.

It's even led to Josh being recognised while out taking pictures. People have asked if "the young bloke with the camera" is him.

Josh is looking to expand his skill set to include still life and portraits in his portfolio.

He has already covered a couple of weddings.

A family member was married in Santorini, Greece, and Josh snapped some great shots of the event.