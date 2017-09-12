Young people take first steps in new careers with Doncaster apprenticeships

Nine young people from Doncaster have taken their first steps in a new career after starting apprenticeships and student placements with St Leger Homes.

Six apprentices have taken up roles in the organisation’s Repairs and Maintenance teams. They are: George Warren, Apprentice Plumber; Arslan Adal, Apprentice Plumber; James Winstanley Apprentice Gas Fitter; Joe Housley, Apprentice Bricklayer; Owen Bevan, Apprentice Electrician; and Jordan Shipman, Apprentice Joiner. The apprenticeships will last for three or four years, depending on the trade, with each person being trained up to at least an NVQ Level 2.

Three university students - Rachel Eccleston; James Maclachlan; and Abbie Barton– have begun one year student work placements in the Business Transformation, People Development and Health and Safety teams.

Student placement James Maclachlan said: “I am looking forward to working for St Leger Homes and having a positive impact on my community.”

Apprentice Plumber Arslan Adal said: “I am excited to start with St Leger Homes and ensure that I provide excellent customer service to keep up the company’s good reputation.”

Paul Tanney, Chief Executive of St Leger Homes, said: “I am delighted that we are able to offer these young people the opportunity to learn their trade with St Leger Homes.

“Our apprenticeship and student placement programmes provide high quality training that equips people with the skills and experience they need to forge successful careers. We have a fantastic record of training young people and retaining their skills within the organisation, with around 18 per cent of our trades workforce comprising former apprentices.

“I am pleased to welcome these young people to St Leger Homes.”