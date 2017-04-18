Youdan Trophy draw to take place in Sheffield city centre

Snooker legends John Parrott and Ken Doherty will perform the draw for Sheffield’s third Youdan Trophy tomorrow.

The event – which will take place at the city’s Winter Garden at 10am – will be beamed on live The Star's Facebook channel.

More than 800 players from some of the world’s biggest football clubs will participate in this summer’s highly-prestigious tournament.

Representatives from Manchester United to Houston Dynamo, Newcastle United to FC Basel and Everton to Kawaski Frontale will line up against quality opposition from as far afield as Iran and South Africa in an event which will also feature teams from the Owls and the Blades.

The Youdan Trophy Tournament has quadrupled in size since it’s inaugural event back in 2015 and now boasts a string of UK Premiership and Championship clubs including Watford, Birmingham City, Stoke City, Derby County, Charlton Athletic, Queens Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest.

Celtic and Rangers will represent Scotland whilst Kawasaki Frontale from Japan will be the first Youdan Trophy team to travel from Asia to participate.

Keith Hackett, director of tournament organisers You-Are-The-Ref.com said: “The line-up for the 2017 tournament has exceeded all expectations – we’re absolutely thrilled with it.

“The Youdan Trophy is developing into the biggest and most prestigious tournament of its kind in the whole of Europe and we’re confident it will become a globally recognizable Sheffield brand in the coming months and years.

“The competition is unique in the UK – that is why it is proving so popular. It is bringing together some of the best academy teams at Under-16 and Under -14 level from professional clubs around the world to compete at the highest level. Sheffield’s Youdan Trophy is becoming known as the place to see the sporting stars of tomorrow.”

Sheffield-based You-Are-The-Ref.com - the world's leading independent authority and education platform for match officials - is behind the creation of the competition which celebrates football’s first-ever tournament - the Football Challenge Cup which was staged, only once in 1867 at Bramall Lane and which was presented by Thomas Youdan.

The Youdan Trophy will be staged in Sheffield from Monday, July 31, until Friday, August 4. Group games will take place at Sheffield Hallam University Sports Park and the Warminster Road facility of the University of Sheffield.

The full line up of teams taking part is: Accrington Stanley FC, Al Habsi FS, ANB Futbol, Birmingham City, Blackburn Rovers, Celtic, Charlton Athletic, Crystal Palace, Derby County, Everton, FAB Academy, FC Basel, Houston Dynamo, JHR Rotterdam, Kawasaki Frontale, Maiden City Academy, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Queens Park Rangers, Rangers, Seattle Sounders, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke, Sunderland, Supersport, Watford, Wolves and Al Dhafra Football Club.

The Youdan Trophy is being delivered in partnership with Marketing Sheffield, University of Sheffield, Sheffield Hallam University, The Children’s Hospital Charity, Roundabout and The Star.

More information from www.youdantrophy.com

You can also follow the Youdan Trophy on Twitter (@YoudanTrophy), Instagram (@YoudanTrophy) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/YoudanTrophy).