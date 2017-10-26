You can get a half price waffle AND milkshake at this Sheffield dessert restaurant today

A popular Sheffield dessert restaurant is offering a milkshake and waffle deal at better than half price, but you'll have to be quick.

Rassams Creamery, on London Road, is selling the popular combination for just £5 between 3-11pm today only.

Waffle at Rassams - Picture: Rassams

The deal is usually priced at £10.35 but the restaurant are selling it at better than half price today to raise money for a Yemen charity.

It will be the only thing served on the menu and nothing else will be served during the afternoon.

The offer is being done to promote a 'Day of Giving' at the restaurant with all the money raised during the day going to the Ummah Welfare Trust.

A spokesperson for Rassams said: "As many of you are aware there is a lot of poverty in this world.

"Twenty months of war have brought Yemen, already one of the poorest countries in the world, to breaking point.

"Right now, a staggering 10 million children are in danger. There are kids who are going without food or water.

"War and destruction affecting people's lives, homes and livelihoods are being destroyed. All of which they did not choose to happen yet have no control over it.

"Something which is really sad and upsetting. We are more fortunate than many people as many of us are not effected by any of this which is why we have organisations set in place to help aid these people and help make their lives that little bit better.

"Rassams Creamery has partned up with the Ummah Welfare Trust to help raise funds for those in Yemen who have lost so much through the wars."

"Please come down and show your support against poverty and show that we are all ONE and will stand together as one be it RICH or POOR so let us save Yemen together."

The offer will run from 3-11pm today with 100 per cent of proceeds going to the charity.