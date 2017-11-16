Yorkshire Wildlife Park unwrap a host of magical Christmas events

The award-winning Yorkshire Wildlife Park is unwrapping a magical range of events that will keep families and children entertained through to Christmas.

The festive calendar features the ever-popular Christmas Fairs, held over two action-packed weekends, where Santa and a cast of Christmas characters, including Victor the Polar Bear Santa spread the season’s goodwill.

The innovative park will be full of events for all the family and an unrivalled opportunity to snap up Christmas presents from over 100 stalls bustling with arts, crafts and gifts in a fully-heated marquee over the Fair weekends of December 9-10and 16-17. The Fair is open from 10 am – 6 pm and pre-booked tickets are available at a discount on line prior to the event. The ticket includes both the Wildlife Park and the Christmas Fair.

“The Fairs are fantastic weekends for all the family with the Christmas market, fairground rides, Santa’s Grotto, live music and the chance to see some of the world’s most endangered and beautiful animals while enjoying the Christmas spirit on offer,” said Chris White, Events Manager, at the park at Branton, near Doncaster.

“But there are a whole range of events for all the family leading up to Christmas. There’s everything from days out to works and party nights.”

Festive lunches, afternoon teas, fine dining and parties take on a new perspective when set against a backdrop that is home to some of the world’s most endangered and beautiful animals in the world.

A festive lunch menu for groups of four to 24, start from £15 a head, and a special afternoon tea for £19.95 per person is available throughout December at the Safari Café. Booking is essential.

"If you fancy a change from turkey for your evening out, then the Christmas Party nights offer a culinary trip around the world with a magnificent three course buffet, with live cooking stations. There is an all-inclusive choice from twenty hand-prepared dishes are on offer from talented chefs inspired by global cuisine and festive flavours at the park’s dining facilities. After dinner, a top-class DJ will be spinning the hits to keep the party dancing until 1am in a glittering safari-marquee."

The park, which has good parking and access to road and public transport links, is home to endangered Amur tigers and leopards, giraffes, black rhinos and Project Polar, where the country’s only four polar bears enjoy a ten-acre range full of rolling landscape, pools and caves.

YWP, is the UK’s most innovative and fastest growing wildlife attraction - giving visitors an unrivaled walk through experience with some of the world’s most beautiful and at risk species.

Christmas party nights are available on Thursday, December 7, 14 and 21 at £39.95 per person and on Fridays and Saturdays from December 1-17 at £45 per person.

Bookings accepted for groups of 8 or more. Further dates available on request, for parties of 80 or more.

For full details visit: https://www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com/christmas-yorkshire-wildlife-park/



