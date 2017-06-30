Yorkshire weather: Sunshine to end the week

We should be able to enjoy some sunshine this week in Yorkshire after a miserable week of torrential rain.

Temperatures almost fell into single figures despite it being the end of June and the county was also hit by strong winds.

But that should change tonight as things clear and temperatures start to recover - it should even be over 20C tomorrow.

The full Met Office forecast for Yorkshire:

This Evening and Tonight:

Cloudy with outbreaks of rain, these clearing south through the night. Turning drier from the north, but staying generally cloudy, although some clearer spells are possible by dawn. Feeling mild over night in light winds. Minimum temperature 11C.

The sunshine is set to return for Yorkshire

Saturday:

Dry through much of the day with variable amounts of cloud and prolonged sunny spells. Thicker cloud pushing south later with some rain possible in the west by dusk. Maximum temperature 22C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Dry and sunny on Sunday. Chance of a shower for a time on Monday. Tuesday looking mainly dry with spells of sunshine. Temperatures around average for early July.