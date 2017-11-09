Yorkshire's most dog-friendly pubs revealed

Want a warm welcome for your furry friend when you're out on a walk?

A dog-sitting website has announced the winners of its annual Dog Friendly Pub Awards.

Members of Dogbuddy.com voted for their favourite watering holes, and 12 regional winners were selected.

In Yorkshire, the top spot was taken by The Old Glen House in Shipley. Site users praised the pub's friendly staff and community focus.

Delighted landlord Ed Harrison said:

“Customers with dogs are a massive part of our business. We are an animal-loving, family-run pub and it’s nice to see our efforts rewarded. Because of our location, we have a large number of dog walkers nearby. We have a lot of men who take the dogs to the pub when they should be out walking them, and when the wives take the dogs for a walk, the dogs come running to the pub and drop the husbands in it!"

The Old Glen House will now go through to the national final to compete for the overall title.

The other top-ranked Yorkshire pubs were:-

2. Hyde Park Inn, Dronfield

3. The Nags Head, Sheffield

4. The Last Post, Harrogate

5. The Old Hornes, Sheffield

6. The Hermit Inn, Ilkley

7. Alma Inn, Sowerby Bridge

8. The Miners Bar & Kitchen, Garforth, Leeds

9. The Causeway Foot Inn, Halifax

10. The Gillygate, York