Yorkshire police helicopter observer jailed for filming sex act swingers

A "sex-obessed" former police officer who filmed a couple having sex from his force helicopter as well as other people sunbathing naked has been jailed for a year.

Sentencing Pc Adrian Pogmore, Judge Peter Kelson QC told him: "You, quite literally, considered yourself above the law."

Footage shot by Pogmore and screened at Sheffield Crown Court included graphic scenes of a couple having sex in a range of positions on their suburban patio.

Other footage showed a woman sunbathing naked in her garden, two naturists sitting outside their caravan and a couple lying naked on sun-loungers outside their home.

The court heard that Pogmore, 51, was "a swinging and sex-obsessed air observer" who was referred to as the "team deviant" by other members of the air support unit at South Yorkshire Police.

Pogmore, of Guilthwaite Crescent, Whiston, Rotherham, admitted four counts of misconduct in a public office last month, on the day his trial was due to start. He has been sacked by South Yorkshire Police.

Two other police officers and two helicopter pilots were tried and cleared of the same offence after telling a jury that they had no idea what Pogmore was doing with the high-powered camera on board the aircraft.

Judge Kelson told Pogmore, who was in tears as he was sentenced: "In short, you used a £2 million helicopter which costs something like 1,000 dollars (sic) an hour to run to advance your own sexual curiosities when it should have been detecting crime."

He said: "Instead of deterring and detecting crime, you were committing crime."

The judge said Pogmore's actions were "offensive and invasive" and called him a "rogue police officer".

Judge Kelson said: "So strong were your sexual urges that you were willing to take, and did take, substantial risks of being detected by your colleagues in the helicopter at the time."

He said: "You spied on and recorded these naked people from a height of 1,000ft.

"You, quite literally, considered yourself above the law. Nobody is above the law."

More follows...

Read more:

South Yorkshire Police helicopter had 'clear view of couple having sex in range of positions on patio', court told

Pilot flying South Yorkshire Police helicopter while it was filming couple having sex a 'taxi driver' for other officers, court told

Couple filmed by South Yorkshire Police helicopter having sex have turned their backs on the swinging scene

Rogue South Yorkshire Police officer was 'bad egg' who worked alone to film naked sunbathers and swingers' patio romp, court told