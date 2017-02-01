Yorkshire miners ‘deprived’ of millions of pounds from pension scheme, claims MP

An MP has called for a review of a pensions arrangement that he says has deprived ex-miners of millions of pounds.

Under an agreement made by the Tory Government and trustees of the British Coal pensions schemes in 1994, 50 per cent of the surplus made by the Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme goes to the Government.

Michael Dugher, Barnsley East MP, is fighting for a better deal for former mine workers from Barnsley and across Yorkshire.

He has written to the trustees of the Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme to call for a meeting to review the arrangement that has deprived ex-miners of a hefty sum.

Since 1994, the government has made £3.36bn from the scheme – despite making no contributions, even when the scheme was in deficit.

Mr Dugher said: “Thousands of miners from Barnsley and across Yorkshire have worked extremely hard to build up a pension pot for their retirement.

“I believe they and their widows should have a much greater share of the huge surplus that has been built up.

“This country owes a huge debt of gratitude to our former miners. We owe it to them and their families secure a far better, fairer deal for them.”