Yorkshire Day: Is this the reason people from Sheffield are so happy?

Straight-talking, friendly, down-to-earth and proud…these are all personality traits people associate with Yorkshire.

And now, according to new research, it seems that these personality traits may actually hold the key to a happier life.

A new survey of over 2,000 people, released by nationwide communications provider Plusnet, revealed which three characteristics they would use to describe someone from Yorkshire.

Straight-talking (55 per cent), down-to-earth (54 per cent ), proud (38 per cent) and friendly (38 per cent%) came out on top.

Overall, people who identified with these traits were found by Plusnet’s research to be happier than those who did not.

Those who identified with being proud (81 per cent) and friendly (81 per cent) are five per cent more likely to say they are happy compared to the national happiness average (76 per cent), while those who describe themselves as down-to-earth are four per cent more likely to be happier (80 per cent).

The new research has emerged as millions of people celebrate Yorkshire Day and people from God's Own Country seem to agree with the new findings.

Over three-quarters of Yorkshire folk say people from the region are typically straight-talking (77 per cent) and down-to-earth (76 per cent),

Almost two thirds (63 per cent) say they are friendly and half (50 per cent) believe they are typically a proud bunch.

What’s more, on average, people from Yorkshire are three per cent more likely to rate themselves as happier than their peers (27 per cent) compared to the national average (24 per cent).

Yorkshire traits are found in people outside of the region, but most commonly across the border in the North West where almost half (48 per cent) said they were straight-talking, over a quarter (28 per cent) said they were proud and two-thirds (66 per cent) said they were down-to-earth.

TV psychologist Emma Kenny said: “Yorkshire men and women have such distinct personality traits that are widely recognised and valued across the UK.

"They are typically straight-talking and proud, but also very down-to-earth and friendly. All these qualities will influence how they act in day-to-day life, which in turn will affect their emotions including happiness."

Plusnet CEO, Andy Baker, added: “It’s no secret that we love all things Yorkshire here at Plusnet, so to discover that our personality traits and much-loved Yorkshire traditions could actually help increase happiness is the best news to receive on Yorkshire Day!

"As our call centres are in Yorkshire - there will be plenty of celebrating. Wherever you are in the UK we hope you can join in with the Yorkshire Day celebrations, whether that’s taking our Yorkshire personality quiz or tucking into a Yorkshire pudding… you never know, it may just brighten up your day!”