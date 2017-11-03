Yobs still walking streets despite attack on PCSO patrolling Sheffield estate

Have your say

Two yobs are still free to walk the streets despite attacking a PCSO patrolling a Sheffield estate.

Jimmy Staniforth was left bleeding after he was hit under his eye by two yobs who threw stones at him and a colleague as they patrolled the streets of Shiregreen in broad daylight.

The PCSOs were targeted on Hatfield House Lane in an area where a gang of youths has been terrorising the estate over recent weeks.

Yobs have hurled rocks and bottles at passing cars, thrown stones at and abused passers-by, damaged property and intimidated local residents.

Last month they threw stones at patrol cars used by PCSOs on the estate.

Those responsible for the attack at 2.40pm on Wednesday were on a mountain bike and threw stones at the PCSOs from outside the Flying Fish on Sicey Avenue.

They were white and in their late teens to early twenties.

One is believed to have been wearing a grey tracksuit top, with three blue stripes down the sleeves.

Inspector Chris Lewis, responsible for the policing of Shiregreen, said enquiries are still underway to trace those responsible.

The force needs eye witness accounts.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.