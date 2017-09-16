Yobs set fire to recycling bins outside South Yorkshire library

Have your say

A group of yobs set fire to a collection of recycling bins in a mindless act of vandalism.

One fire crew from Dearne station was called out to the car park in Wath upon Dearne Library off Biscay Way at around 1am on Saturday morning to reports the bins were ablaze.

A South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue spokesman said the group fled the scene when they arrived.

Any information about the incident, call South Yorkshire Police in 101.