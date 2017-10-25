Yobs set fire to new adventure playground at Doncaster park - just days before its due to open

Mindless yobs have set fire to a huge new adventure playground at a Doncaster park - just days before it officially opens.

The vandals struck in Sandall Park, causing damage to a massive new wooden climbing frame which is due for its official unveiling on Saturday.

Ropes on the new Woodland Adventure attraction at the park in Wheatley have been burned and left charred after being targeted by the yobs.

The damage was discovered by members of the Friends Of Sandall Park Group, the volunteer organisation which helps maintain the visitor attraction.

Describing the incident on the group's Facebook page, a spokesman wrote: "A few places have been burnt on the new play equipment ropes.

"Whilst it's extremely annoying (to say the least) and while we'd like to just ask these numpties what they hope to achieve when it's been put there for everyone to enjoy - we will not give in.

"It took us three years, but we did get rid of the anti-social behaviour and and crime in the park some seven years ago.

"There's always going to be one or two numpties that want to try and spoil things for everyone, but we won't let them.

"This piece of equipment took us three years to get. It's not going to stop our plans to double it's size and give the decent kids the play area they want and deserve. We will pursue the offenders and hopefully - as always - the community the park serves will pull together and come up with some names."

The Woodland Adventure Play Area was completed earlier this month - and was the second venture funded by WREN at the park

WREN, established in 1977, is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community, biodiversity and heritage projects from funds donated by FCC Environment through the Landfill Communities Fund and Scottish Landfill Communities Fund. It has since provided over £200m to more than 7,000 community and environmental projects throughout the UK.

In 2013, the group provided the capital for a series of lake edging repairs.

Added the spokesman: "While we were there taking photos, two young lads turned up on their scooters.

"We're buzzing!" they said. They'd been waiting all week to come and play on the new equipment and this was their first chance. Lovely lads - couldn't wait to get climbing, and asked if they were allowed to? This is what we do the play equipment for."

The vandalism has been condemned by scores of park users on the group's Facebook page.

Peter John Ginbey posted: "I can't believe that good straight honest people can spend their time to try and give something for innocent kids to play on can be vandalised like this!!!

"A good mate of mine was and is so proud of helping with this project. I'm gutted that this has happened it's disgusting."

Nichola Ann wrote: "Shame CCTV can't be put up. Horrible horrible people do this."

And Louise Meadows added: "Why? Just why? Things like this really infuriate me."

Jeff Farmer wrote: "You can't have anything in Doncaster without it being vandalised."