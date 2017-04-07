Yobs hurled stones at homes belonging to the elderly in Sheffield

Police officers were called out after yobs hurled stones at homes belonging to the elderly in a Sheffield suburb.

South Yorkshire Police said reports were received of a group around 10 teenager 'being disruptive and throwing stones' at homes in Hazlebarrow Crescent, Jordanthorpe, last Sunday afternoon.

Police patrols have been stepped up and plans are being drawn up with partner agencies working in the area in a bid to prevent repeat incidents.

.PC Lucy Mason, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “We are aware this incident has caused distress and upset to the local residents and community.

"To resolve this we have now taken action to identify the offenders, increased police presence in the area and put plans in place to work with partner agencies to implement long term plans and prevent further instances.

“We are committed to removing risks from within our local communities and will take all action where appropriate to achieve this."