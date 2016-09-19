Yobs hunted over brick thrown from bridge in Sheffield

Yobs have been criticised for throwing a brick from a bridge in Sheffield - hitting a van below.

The brick was hurled from a bridge in Stradbroke and landed on the Mosborough Parkway below.

It struck a Ford Transit van, damaging its front bumper.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A house brick was thrown from a bridge in the Stradbroke area, damaging the front bumper.

"This type of action could have had more serious consequences."

Anyone with information on the incident over the weekend should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.