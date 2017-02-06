X-Factor auditions to be held in Doncaster tomorrow

Auditions for TV talent show The X-Factor are to be held in Doncaster tomorrow.

The Frenchgate Centre will be the venue for budding singers to show off their skills to judges in a bid to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Matt Terry, Little Mix and Louisa Johnson.

The open auditions will take place from 11am to 5pm.

Contestants must be 16 and over and under 18s must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and have valid ID.

Anyone in education and unable to attend can contact Katy Davis katy.davis@thames.tv

Last November, the shopping centre was also the venue for auditions for fellow ITV talent show Britain's Got Talent.

The X-Factor was where Doncaster pop star Louis Tomlinson got his break, finishing third with One Direction in the 2010 series.

The new series of The X-Factor, the 14th, will return to screens later this year.