X-Factor auditions to be held in Doncaster

Auditions for TV talent show The X-Factor are to be held in Doncaster next month.

The Frenchgate Centre will be the venue for budding singers to show off their skills to judges in a bid to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Matt Terry, Little Mix and Louisa Johnson.

The open auditions will take place on February 7 from 11am to 5pm.

Contestants must be 16 and over and under 18s must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and have valid ID.

Anyone in education and unable to attend can contact Katy Davis katy.davis@thames.tv

Last November, the shopping centre was also the venue for auditions for fellow ITV talent show Britain's Got Talent.

The X-Factor was where Doncaster pop star Louis Tomlinson fot his break, finishing third with One Direction in the 2010 series.

The new series of The X-Factor, the 14th, will return to screens later this year.