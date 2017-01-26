X Factor auditions head to Chesterfield

X Factor auditions will take place in Chesterfield next month.

The search for the next big music star will come to the town's Vicar Lane Shopping Centre between 11am and 5pm on Wednesday, February 8. The auditions will be held in the vacant unit opposite the pound shop in the centre.

Acts are advised to turn up early to be sure to grab a slot as the auditions are on a first come, first served basis.

All budding hopefuls need to do is turn up.

If they impress the X Factor team with their vocals, they will be in with a chance of auditioning in front of the X Factor judges in the summer.

The hit ITV show has uncovered some outstanding talent over the years, including Buxton's Lucy Spraggan, James Arthur, Olly Murs, One Direction and Little Mix.

Anyone unable to make the audition day can send in a video audition via application.xfactor.tv