Wrestling show returns to the city

A world-famous wrestling show, which got its start in the region four years ago, is heading back to Sheffield.

Megaslam will open at The Library Theatre, on Surrey Street, this evening, bringing with it some of the most recognisable names in World Wrestling.

The show was created in 2009 when Megaslam owner, Brad Taylor, decided to throw his hat into the promotional ring with a small show at the now defunct Bellhouse Road WMC, in Rotherham. Since then, Megaslam has presented more than a thousand shows across Britain and Europe.

Taylor, aged 25, was once a competitior himself before stopping in-ring competition in 2014 to focus on promoting.

Taylor said: “Megaslam was born in 2009 and since then we have slowly built up our fanbase and now are one of the leading touring companies in the United Kingdom and Europe.

“Very few promoters run more shows than Megaslam Wrestling. This is our first foray back into Sheffield for four years, the last time was at Bellhouse Road WMC. We now play host to much bigger venues.

“Our show features everything you need to have a fantastic evening out as a family. We love coming to Sheffield, it is a great city for our events.”

The line-up so far, for the two-hour show, includes CJ Banks, ‘Mexican Sensation’ El Ligero, Merseyside’s Dancing Danny, Megaslam ladies champion Lizzy Styles, and Blackpool’s Ricky J Mckenzie who is starring on the WWE UK programme.

Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/megaslamwrestling for tickets.