Wrestlers in the ring for Bradley

A free wrestling show will be held in Rotherham this month in support of a South Yorkshire boy with neuroblastoma.

Five-year-old Bradley Lowery was diagnosed with the rare cancer that affects babies when he was two, after a tumour was found above his left kidney.

His family raised funds to send Bradley to America for pioneering treatment, but unfortunately was told the illness was terminal.

And now Megaslam, one of Europe’s top Wrestling promoters, is preparing to give the young boy a night he’ll never forget, holding a free event in the region this month in honour of Bradley. Instead of a ticket price, Megaslam is asking fans to give a donation to the Bradley Lowery Foundation, to support other children like Bradley going through the same ordeal.

Megaslam promoter Brad Taylorn said: “I found out about Bradley a couple of months ago whilst attending a Hull City match. Immediately I was shocked and upset to hear of the trials this poor young man has had to go through. I was determined to do my bit and help raise some money for him through Megaslam.

“Wrestlers from around the country will appear at the event, on Saturday April 29, at Eastwood View WMC on Fitzwilliam Road, and all of our stars are giving up their time to compete, including Megaslam Wrestling champion Robbie Mckenzie, former champion CJ Banks, Danny Hudson, and other local stars.

“Please give generously, we want to raise as much as possible for this great cause. I will also be doubling any money received.”

Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/megaslamwrestling for tickets.