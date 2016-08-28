Would-be free runners enjoy Park Hill parkour

A newly landscaped part of a Sheffield housing estate was turned into an adventure playground this weekend for a special parkour event.

Held at Park Hill, the workshop event was organised by the S1 Artspace to coincide with their current exhibition; The Brutalist Playground, by Assemble and Simon Terrill.

The exhibition takes concrete play areas found in Brutalist housing estates and re-imagines them in colourful foam, making an immersive and climbable artwork.

During the event the would-be free runners learnt about how to jump and vault objects as well as the safest ways to land and move on to other obstacles. They were then able to practice on some of the soft apparatus set up by Team Katalyst, before going exploring around designated areas of the Park Hill estate.

Richard Codd, director of Team Katalyst, said: “A lot of what the sessions are about is creativity

“Once we put a small bit of equipment in, it suddenly becomes this massive playground, which is brilliant.

“It was really nice weather and everyone enjoyed the day.”

Holly Grange, Gallery Manager at S1 Artspace; “Organising parkour workshops at Park Hill seemed like a natural fit to us.

“Not only is Park Hill an iconic part of the Sheffield landscape and a favourite hang-out for parkour enthusiasts, but it is also home to our gallery and current exhibition which similarly encourages visitors to invent their own playful ways of exploring and navigating the environment.”