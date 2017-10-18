World champion boxer Anthony Joshua hides signed can of Lynx in Sheffield - and finder will win tickets to his next title fight

Boxing world champ Anthony Joshua has sparked a fun treasure hunt in Sheffield - by hiding a signed can of Lynx body spray somewhere in the city, with the finder winning tickets to his next fight.

The British heavyweight world champion will defend his IBF and WBA titles against Carlos Takam in front of 70,000 fans at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on 28 October - and fans finding one of the special cans of Lynx will win tickets to the fight.

Signed cans have been hidden across the UK - including Sheffield.

Lynx, the UK’s leading male grooming brand, has teamed up with Joshua, 28 to launch the nationwide AJ Lynx Drop competition.

Celebrating the launch of the firm's new limited edition Anthony Joshua grooming range – fans need to keep their eyes peeled on the boxer’s Instagram channel between now and October 23 as he’ll be teasing clues to the hidden locations of five hand-signed cans up and down the country.

Fans fastest to find one of the signed cans, hidden somewhere in Sheffield, will instantly win one pair of tickets to the big fight in Cardiff later this month.

The hunt forms part of an interactive mobile experience that encourages fans to hunt down one of 850 the limited-edition Lynx YOU AJ Body Spray cans, hidden across the UK.

Users can take part via www.lynxdrop.com.

Joshua will face Takam, a 36-year-old Cameroonian-Frenchman, after original opponent Kubrat Pulev withdrew because of injury.

The fight will be Joshua's first since stopping Wladimir Klitschko in front of 90,000 people at Wembley Stadium in April.

That saw him add the WBA title to the IBF belt he won in 2016.