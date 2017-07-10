Workers and MPs allowed back into Parliament after reported fire alert

Parliament has reportedly been evacuated following a fire alarm this morning.

The fire alarms reportedly went off around 10.30am but it is unclear at this moment whether there is a fire drill.

Workers and MPs took to Twitter to declare that they had been evacuated from the Houses of Parliament.

Photos were shared across social media showing crowds of people outside Westminster as the alarm went off.

The Evening Standard has reported that the London Fire Brigade denied reported of an alarm going off and said they had not been called to the scene.

Anne Alexander, political producer at Good Morning Britain, said on Twitter that she had reported an unattended bag outside Parliament and the evacuation started shortly afterwards.

At around 11am, she took to Twitter again to update her followers that they were being allowed back inside the building.