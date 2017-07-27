Work starts to save ‘precious’ bluebells

A grant of over £24,000 has enabled Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust to begin conservation work to protect bluebells native to the city.

The bluebells can be found in Moss Valley Woodlands, a popular nature reserve between Jordanthorpe and Norton, just to the south of Sheffield.

Nabil Abbas, Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust’s Living Landscapes Manager, said the grant from Veolia Environmental Trust meant they could protect the flowers.

“Moss Valley Woodlands are home to a fabulous display of woodland wildflowers, but we have been concerned for a number of years that we risk losing these as invasive holly takes over parts of the woodland.

“This grant funding has given us the opportunity to protect our precious wildflowers and also to improve the wider ancient woodland habitat both for wildlife and for the people who enjoy visiting the nature reserve.”

The first phase, which involved a vegetation survey, has been completed. This summer, new entrance gate will also installed to provide a welcoming entrance for visitors.

The next phase of woodland management works will begin in the autumn, including the removal of encroaching holly and scrub.

Specialist tree contractors will also be brought in to clear areas around some of the oldest trees in the woodland.

Paul Taylor,executive director of The Veolia Environmental Trust, added: “The hard work of the Trust is commendable.”

If you would like to help carry out the land management tasks, join one of the volunteer work days.

Visit wildsheffield.com/whats-on for details.