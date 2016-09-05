Work starts on Chesterfield Waterside site

Work has started on the next phase of the multi-million pound Chesterfield Waterside project.

Today, staff with NT Killingley Ltd moved on to the 40-acre development site near Chesterfield train station.

Contractors will carry out three-month site enabling works to prepare the land for construction of a hotel, a multi-storey car park, retail units, apartments and offices next year.

Peter Swallow, managing director of Bolsterstone Plc, which is leading the masterplan, said: “I am delighted that the development is making progress.

“This is a significant step forward for Chesterfield Waterside which will allow us to move into the construction phase next year.

“Once preparation works are complete and the infrastructure is in place, it will facilitate delivery of development on both Basin Square and The Park, enabling us to progress with the second phase of detailed planning applications for the buildings themselves shortly afterwards.”

Matt Killingley, managing director of NT Killingley Ltd, added: “It is a great pleasure to work on such a prestigious scheme. The majority of our staff are Chesterfield folk and we are very excited to allow them the opportunity to show the community what they can do. I am sure we will all be very proud of the end result.”

As part of the work, Killingley will use its cutting-egde modelling capabilities and GPS-controlled excavators and bulldozers to rework the site levels. They will create an acoustic noise bund along the A61 on the former Arnold Laver site in preparation for the homes which will be built there to form The Park neighbourhood. The current temporary 250 space car park will be relocated to the north end of the site, with access from Brimington Road.

The £320million project aims to transform the site of the former Trebor factory into a thriving new community consisting of more than 1,000 homes, apartments, offices, shops, bars and restaurants surrounding a new canal basin. It also promises to create up to 2,000 jobs.

Since the complex masterplan was announced in 2006, the canal basin and 19 affordable homes have been built on the site. All these properties are occupied.

Chesterfield Waterside is one of the largest regeneration projects in the UK.